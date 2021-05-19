New Jersey begins program offering free wine for COVID-19 vaccine

article

New Jersey has launched another new incentive program to encourage people to get vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, as a part of the ‘Uncork the Vaccination’ initiative, any New Jerseyan over the age of 21 who gets their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in the month of May will be offered a free glass of wine.

If they take their vaccination card to a participating winery, they will receive a free glass of wine.

Another incentive program offers free beer for those who get their COVID-19 vaccine in the month of May.

New Jersey on Wednesday lifted most capacity restrictions on indoor and outdoor businesses, and raised the number of people allowed indoors at household events like birthday parties and other get-togethers.

Places like restaurants, gyms, retail stores and houses of worship no longer have to follow a percentage-based capacity number in the Garden State. However, the uncapped number of people will still need to account for six feet of social distancing.

