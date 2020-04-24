New Jersey cover band performs in live-streamed concerts

Friends Kate MacKay and Zack O'Connor of the Kate and Zack Band out of Barnegat, New Jersey, went from performing at low-key family events to performing at home with family and hundreds of new fans during the cover band's weekly concerts on social media.

"Last week, it blew up to about 580 views right now on Facebook," Kate told FOX 29.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Friends and strangers are tuning in posting comments. directly connecting with the local singer and guitarist.

"It feels like everyone is together seeing everyone interact through the comments," Zack added.

Singer Kate is currently in nursing school. She says she's more inspired than ever to join this critical workforce.

You can watch them perform live every Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

You can follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP