New Jersey COVID-19 cases rise to 138,532; 9,255 deaths reported

New Jersey's coronavirus case total rose to 138,532 on Thursday with 9,255 related deaths.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced during his daily briefing over 1,503 new cases and 140 new deaths attributed to the virus.

Murphy announced Friday that he will sign an executive order to assemble a council of faith, community and industry leaders to aid in the state's reopening plans. The "Governor's Restart and Recovery Advisory Council" will work to implement the strategy put forth by the Restart and Recovery Commission.

Murphy called the new council, which will be divided into 9 subcommittees, a "boots on the ground, real-world approach" to how New Jersey moves forward.

Murphy also announced that asymptomatic healthcare providers and first responders, congregate living workers and those in who have been in close contact with COVID positive patients can be tested at two North Jersey facilities.

On Friday, the first term democrat said the hospitalizations in the state have fallen by 1,000 since last Friday. The rate of cases doubling across the state also continued to plunge.

New Jersey extended the coronavirus outbreak public health emergency declaration Wednesday for another month.

Murphy first signed the declaration in March and renewed it in April. The declaration allows the Democrat to invoke emergency powers, such as ordering businesses to close.

Murphy said he decided to extend the declaration because it automatically expires after 30 days and the underlying conditions making it necessary haven’t changed.

"Extending this declaration ensures that we can continue using every resource at our disposal to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Murphy said.

THE ROAD BACK PLAN

1. Following trends of sustained reductions in new COVID-19 cases over at least a 14-day time period.

2. Expanding diagnostic testing capacity for COVID-19 and speeding up the return of test results.

3. Implement robust contact tracing measures in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

4. Ensuring safe spaces for those diagnosed with COVID-19 can isolate safely without risking sickening others.

5. Restore our economy but with preventative measures in place as COVID-19 cases are likely no matter how structured a reopening.

6. Ensuring our resiliency, which involves creating a task force that will protect all community members in the state.

"COVID-19 showed no favorites in ravaging our state and neither will we in preparing for the next wave," Gov. Murphy stated.

Despite some positive signs, like the leveling off of cases and the increasing time it takes for the number of people with COVID-19 to double, Murphy said there are still weeks to go of social distancing.

Gov. Murphy said that ventilator use appears to continue to trend downwards with less patients needing the life-sustaining health measure.

CASES

Below is a breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by county:

– Bergen County: 16,804, including 1,348 deaths

– Hudson County: 16,675, including 954 deaths

– Essex County: 15,365, including 1,414 deaths

– Passaic County: 14,428, including 734 deaths

– Union County: 13,984, including 852 deaths

– Middlesex County: 13,759, including 759 deaths

– Ocean County: 7,366, including 522 deaths

– Monmouth County: 6,815, including 439 deaths

– Morris County: 5,833, including 511 deaths

– Mercer County: 5,233 including 330 deaths

– Camden County: 4,758, including 217 deaths

– Somerset County: 3,996, including 331 deaths

– Burlington County: 3,531, including, 194 deaths

– Gloucester County: 1,631, including 79 deaths

– Atlantic County: 1,494, including 72 deaths

– Cumberland County: 1,245, including 34 deaths

– Sussex County: 1,023, including 127 deaths

– Warren County: 1,040, including 103 deaths

– Hunterdon County: 706, including 46 deaths

– Cape May County: 442, including 32 deaths

– Salem County: 400, including 18 deaths

NEXT STEPS

Benchmarks to reopen the state’s economy will be coming in a number of days, the governor said. Murphy is allying with neighboring states to coordinate restarting the economy.

More testing will be needed, among other things, Murphy said Monday.

WHAT TO DO

State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.

New Jersey residents with coronavirus-related questions can call 211 or text NJCOVID to 898-21.

NURSING HOMES

The state has begun posting data online on the state’s nursing homes, which have been hard hit.

Presently there are more than 24,500 coronavirus cases across the state's 500 long term care facilities. There have been more than 4,556 deaths reported at these facilities.

Gov. Murphy on Thursday announced that the National Guard deployed over 120 service members to help aid the nursing home staff.

SCHOOLS

Murphy signed executive orders to keep the state’s schools closed indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak and to waive standardized testing requirements for students this year.

The order waiving assessment requirements applies to eighth and 12th-graders who ordinarily would need the exams to qualify for graduation.

The governor made no announcement about when or whether schools would resume in-person instruction, but suggested graduation parties and other end-of-year festivities would be canceled.

“I wouldn’t put any nonrefundable checks down on your celebrations,” he said.

MASKS AND LIMITS AT STORES

Essential stores like groceries and supermarkets must indefinitely limit the number of customers allowed in their stores to no more than half of their capacity under an order Murphy signed Wednesday.

Customers and employees must cover their faces, and stores must also offer special shopping hours for high-risk people, along with putting up physical barriers between cashiers and customers “where practicable” under the order.

Murphy said the order about limiting capacity to 50% at stores stemmed from social distancing guidelines and not a supply issue at supermarkets.

NURSING HOMES

COVID-19 is in 324 out of 375 of the state’s nursing homes, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday. She said the Health Department is assuming the virus is in all of the state’s facilities.

The state already has restricted visitors and requires all staff to wear masks. In at least one case, the residents of one nursing home were relocated to another facility because too many of the staff were out with the virus.

BEWARE THE BOOMERANG

The rate at which the number of positive cases doubles is going up across the state, a sign that social distancing measures are beginning to take effect, Murphy said.

But the number of cases are still rising, the governor pointed out.

“If we stop doing what we’re doing, COVID-19 can boomerang on us,” Murphy said.

PHONE AND INTERNET SERVICE

People who lost their internet or phone service for failing to pay since March 16 could have it restored under an order the governor signed Monday.

The order also bars internet and phone providers from cutting off service until up to 30 days after the end of the current public health emergency ends. An end date has not been specified.

NEW LAWS

Legislation extending the income tax deadline to July 15 and pushing the budget deadline to September will be signed into law, Murphy said.

Another bill would permit people caring for family members with COVID-19 to get 12 weeks of paid family leave during a two-year period without losing their job.

NSPECTION SITES REMAIN CLOSED

New Jersey’s motor vehicle inspection stations will be closed until May 11 as part of statewide efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

While inspection and road testing facilities will close, essential operations will continue, the Motor Vehicle Commission said in a statement. Those include supporting commercial trucking to keep the supply chain operating, the commission said.

Other services like renewing driver’s licenses and registrations can be done online at NJMVC.gov.

The commissioner initially closed inspection stations from March 16 until March 30, followed by extensions that were set to expire on Monday.

Expiration dates for driver licenses, registrations, inspection stickers and temporary tags had been extended to May 13.

