New Jersey COVID-19 cases rise to 146,334; 10,356 deaths reported

New Jersey's coronavirus case total rose to 146,334 with 10,249 related deaths on Sunday.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced during his daily briefing 1,245 new cases and 107 new deaths attributed to the virus.

Elective surgeries in New Jersey will be allowed to resume on May 26, according to the governor. Murphy, on Twitter, called this announcement a "big step forward for public health."

The governor also revealed that the state will be distributing $50M in CARES Act funding to help small businesses ravaged by the virus.

"Our small businesses are the heart of our economy. We will use this federal funding to help them make it through and thrive again," Murphy said.

In his third substantial announcement on Friday, the first-term Democrat said New Jersey's July 7th primary will be primarily via mail-in-vote. Although a small number of in-person polling places will remain open.

So far this week, Murphy has eased restrictions on small businesses as the state tries to emerge from the virus that has now claimed over 10,000 residents.

On Wednesday, Murphy allowed retailers to provide curbside pickup and on Thursday he announced the state will reopen beaches and lakes ahead of Memorial Day. Bans have also been lifted on fishing charter trips.

Murphy credited these small steps forward to the work done by residents to maintain social distancing and cooperate with health guidelines.

THE ROAD BACK PLAN

1. Following trends of sustained reductions in new COVID-19 cases over at least a 14-day time period.

2. Expanding diagnostic testing capacity for COVID-19 and speeding up the return of test results.

3. Implement robust contact tracing measures in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

4. Ensuring safe spaces for those diagnosed with COVID-19 can isolate safely without risking sickening others.

5. Restore our economy but with preventative measures in place as COVID-19 cases are likely no matter how structured a reopening.

6. Ensuring our resiliency, which involves creating a task force that will protect all community members in the state.

"COVID-19 showed no favorites in ravaging our state and neither will we in preparing for the next wave," Gov. Murphy stated.

Despite some positive signs, like the leveling off of cases and the increasing time it takes for the number of people with COVID-19 to double, Murphy said there are still weeks to go of social distancing.

Gov. Murphy said that ventilator use appears to continue to trend downwards with less patients needing the life-sustaining health measure.

CASES

Below is a breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by county:

– Hudson County: 17,326, including 1,045 deaths

– Bergen County: 17,246, including 1,450 deaths

– Essex County: 16,032, including 1,522 deaths

– Passaic County: 15,031, including 872 deaths

– Union County: 14,569, including 946 deaths

– Middlesex County: 14,521, including 872 deaths

– Ocean County: 7,878, including 617 deaths

– Monmouth County: 7,297, including 503 deaths

– Morris County: 6,012, including 561 deaths

– Mercer County: 5,719 including 396 deaths

– Camden County: 5,381, including 268 deaths

– Somerset County: 4,212, including 363 deaths

– Burlington County: 3,875, including, 239 deaths

– Gloucester County: 1,811, including 113 deaths

– Atlantic County: 1,716, including 110 deaths

– Cumberland County: 1,592, including 49 deaths

– Warren County: 1,077, including 118 deaths

– Sussex County: 1,053, including 137 deaths

– Hunterdon County: 795 including 49 deaths

– Cape May County: 500, including 41 deaths

– Salem County: 457, including 19 deaths

NEXT STEPS

Benchmarks to reopen the state’s economy will be coming in a number of days, the governor said. Murphy is allying with neighboring states to coordinate restarting the economy.

More testing will be needed, among other things, Murphy said Monday.

WHAT TO DO

State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.

New Jersey residents with coronavirus-related questions can call 211 or text NJCOVID to 898-21.

NURSING HOMES

The state has begun posting data online on the state’s nursing homes, which have been hard hit.

Presently there are more than 24,500 coronavirus cases across the state's 500 long term care facilities. There have been more than 4,556 deaths reported at these facilities.

Gov. Murphy on Thursday announced that the National Guard deployed over 120 service members to help aid the nursing home staff.

SCHOOLS

Murphy signed executive orders to keep the state’s schools closed indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak and to waive standardized testing requirements for students this year.

The order waiving assessment requirements applies to eighth and 12th-graders who ordinarily would need the exams to qualify for graduation.

The governor made no announcement about when or whether schools would resume in-person instruction, but suggested graduation parties and other end-of-year festivities would be canceled.

“I wouldn’t put any nonrefundable checks down on your celebrations,” he said.

MASKS AND LIMITS AT STORES

Essential stores like groceries and supermarkets must indefinitely limit the number of customers allowed in their stores to no more than half of their capacity under an order Murphy signed Wednesday.

Customers and employees must cover their faces, and stores must also offer special shopping hours for high-risk people, along with putting up physical barriers between cashiers and customers “where practicable” under the order.

Murphy said the order about limiting capacity to 50% at stores stemmed from social distancing guidelines and not a supply issue at supermarkets.

NURSING HOMES

COVID-19 is in 324 out of 375 of the state’s nursing homes, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday. She said the Health Department is assuming the virus is in all of the state’s facilities.

The state already has restricted visitors and requires all staff to wear masks. In at least one case, the residents of one nursing home were relocated to another facility because too many of the staff were out with the virus.

BEWARE THE BOOMERANG

The rate at which the number of positive cases doubles is going up across the state, a sign that social distancing measures are beginning to take effect, Murphy said.

But the number of cases are still rising, the governor pointed out.

“If we stop doing what we’re doing, COVID-19 can boomerang on us,” Murphy said.

PHONE AND INTERNET SERVICE

People who lost their internet or phone service for failing to pay since March 16 could have it restored under an order the governor signed Monday.

The order also bars internet and phone providers from cutting off service until up to 30 days after the end of the current public health emergency ends. An end date has not been specified.

NEW LAWS

Legislation extending the income tax deadline to July 15 and pushing the budget deadline to September will be signed into law, Murphy said.

Another bill would permit people caring for family members with COVID-19 to get 12 weeks of paid family leave during a two-year period without losing their job.

INSPECTION SITES REMAIN CLOSED

New Jersey’s motor vehicle inspection stations will be closed until May 11 as part of statewide efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

While inspection and road testing facilities will close, essential operations will continue, the Motor Vehicle Commission said in a statement. Those include supporting commercial trucking to keep the supply chain operating, the commission said.

Other services like renewing driver’s licenses and registrations can be done online at NJMVC.gov.

The commissioner initially closed inspection stations from March 16 until March 30, followed by extensions that were set to expire on Monday.

Expiration dates for driver licenses, registrations, inspection stickers and temporary tags had been extended to May 13.

