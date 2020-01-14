New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers second State of the State address

article

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his second State of the State address Tuesday, defending progressive policies he's pursued and promising again to raise taxes on the rich.

The first-term governor on Tuesday also called on lawmakers to respond to citizens' "rightful cynicism" about government with greater transparency. He promised longterm plans for transit as well as new offices for health care transparency and a task force to study wealth disparity.

He says he will seek a higher tax rate on incomes over $1 million when he unveils his next budget. Republicans, who are in the minority in state government, panned the speech.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP