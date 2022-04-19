New Jersey man charged with indecent exposure in Delaware

article

A New Jersey man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself at a hotel in Delaware last week.

Police say they were called to the Embassy Suites Hotel in Newark Friday night about a man who exposed himself out of his hotel window.

Responding officers say when they arrived on scene, they contacted a woman and her daughters, ages 9 and 11.

The victims reported that as they were walking to their hotel room, they observed a man standing in his hotel window with the curtains open in nothing but a towel. The victims say once they made eye contact with the man, he dropped his towel and began performing a lewd act. A hotel employee said they also witnessed the act.

Newark police contacted the man in his hotel room when he was soon identified as Ronald Kessner, 61, of Tuckerton, N.J.

Police say Kessner was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of Indecent Exposure and Lewdness. He appeared before Justice of the Peace Court and was released on $6K unsecured bail.

