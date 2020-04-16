New Jersey orders schools to remained closed through May 15

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has made the decision to keep New Jersey’s schools closed for at least four more weeks.

The extended closure will be in effect until May 15 at the latest, and the decision comes as the coronavirus pandemic has killed thousands in the state.

The state's more than 600 school districts are had been closed since March 16, with educators teaching remotely, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Murphy announced Thursday the Garden State had surpassed 75,000 cases of coronavirus with more than 3,500 deaths.

The announcement comes about a week after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered schools to remain shuttered for the rest of the academic year due to the virus.

Pennsylvania's extended shutdown order affects more than 1.7 million students in public and private K-12 schools. It means children will spend the rest of the year learning remotely.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.