New Jersey reopens casinos, outdoor amusement parks and more

Casinos, outdoor amusement parks, museums, and other attractions reopened on Thursday in New Jersey with guidelines in place.

Restrictions have also been lifted on water parks, libraries, indoor recreation, gyms/fitness centers for individualized training by appointment as more of the Garden State emerges from the pandemic restrictions.

Outdoor amusement parks and water parks must limit capacity to 50 percent and face masks must be worn by workers and attendees “where practicable.” Casinos will be permitted to reopen at 25 percent capacity. Playgrounds are also permitted to reopen without limited capacities, although outdoor gatherings remain limited to 250 people.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Indoor portions of retail shopping malls across the state of New Jersey reopened on Monday. On June 22, personal care businesses like hair and nail salons, spas, barbershops, and tattoo parlors resumed operations.

Advertisement

On Monday, Governor Phil Murphy postponed the resumption of indoor dining, and banned drinking and smoking at Atlantic City’s casinos as they reopen this week, causing one casino to scrap plans to reopen anytime soon. Murphy said he acted because of a lack of compliance over the use of face masks and social distancing as the coronavirus outbreak continues to rage in many parts of the country.

The decisions had an immediate effect: Atlantic City’s top-performing casino, the Borgata, dropped its plans to reopen soon. It had planned to hold an invitation-only “soft opening” on Thursday and open its doors to the general public starting July 6.

RELATED COVERAGE:

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP