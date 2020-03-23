New Jersey reports 3,675 coronavirus cases; 44 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey has increased to 3,675, with 44 fatalities reported.

Gov. Phil Murphy expressed anger Sunday at reports of people in New Jersey ignoring his stay-at-home order and warned “We’re going to take action.”

Saying he wanted “no gatherings of any kind,” Murphy acknowledged the difficulty of enforcing such an order in every part of the state but said he wanted people to “stay home, period.”

“I take personal responsibility for the public health and safety of New Jersey,” he tweeted. “If you are unhappy about our aggressive social distancing measures, I’m sorry. But your safety is my highest priority.”

A closer look at the latest developments:

CASES

Below is a breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by county.

– Bergen County: 701

– Essex County: 342

– Monmouth County: 288

– Middlesex County: 277

– Hudson County: 234

– Union County: 246

– Morris County: 204

– Ocean County: 180

– Passaic County: 141

– Somerset County: 102

– Mercer County: 58

– Camden County: 51

– Burlington County: 49

– Hunterdon County: 25

– Sussex County: 18

– Gloucester County: 19

– Warren County: 15

– Atlantic County: 6

– Cape May County: 3

– Cumberland County: 2

– Salem County: 1

A graphic illustrates the importance of social distancing in order to reduce the number of infected patients during a pandemic. (Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office)

WHAT TO DO

State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.

On Wednesday, the state announced a new number residents can call with coronavirus-related questions, to augment the existing hotline operated by the New Jersey Poison Control Center.

The new 211 number is operated by the United Ways of New Jersey and provides information and referral services. Residents also can text NJCOVID to 898-211.

NEW FUND

First lady Tammy Murphy on Tuesday unveiled the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund with a video featuring some of the state’s biggest celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Bon Jovi.

She said in an emailed statement that all the fund’s money would go toward fighting medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on the state’s most vulnerable. She said administrative costs would be covered by grants.

DRIVE-THRU TESTING CENTERS

Monday was the first day a federally operated testing center in Monmouth County opened, joining a similar drive-thru facility in hard-hit Bergen County.

According to the state Health Department, there are also testing centers at Kean University for Union County residents only and Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus for Hudson County residents only.

Other counties are considering opening their own drive-thru testing sites. Camden County said it hoped to open a center soon in southern New Jersey.

HOSPITALS + DONATIONS

Murphy said he received support from President Donald Trump on Monday to work with FEMA regional administrators to identify four sites for pop-up hospitals, similar to what is occurring in other states. He didn’t disclose potential locations.

Murphy also issued an executive Monday suspending all elective surgeries as well as invasive medical and dental procedures after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Officials also urged residents who wish to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) to email PPEdonations@NJSP.org.

VENTILATOR SHORTAGE

Persichilli said the state has requested ventilators from the federal government to make up a shortage. She said there should ideally be a ventilator for every critical care bed and that the state has about 2,000 critical care beds but only about 1,700 ventilators.

The number of beds is expected to rise with the addition of beds in locations such as hotels.

INMATES RELEASED

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner signed an order late Sunday that allows inmates serving in county jails to be released this week.

Officials in Hudson County said Sunday that two inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a modified lockdown of the facility housing them.

The Supreme Court order allows inmates serving sentences of less than a year in county jails on municipal court convictions or as part of probationary sentences to be released this week. They will resume their sentences when the health crisis concludes, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.

Prosecutors can file objections to the release of specific inmates, and those who are released will have to abide by any restrictions as part of their probation. The order doesn’t apply to inmates serving in state prison on more serious crimes.

Inmates who have already tested positive for COVID-19 won’t be released until a plan for isolation or mandatory self-quarantine is approved.

FRAUD

Federal authorities in New Jersey on Saturday urged the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said suspected schemes should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling the hotline (1-866-720-5721) or by sending an email to disaster@leo.gov.

SCHOOLS

Murphy announced the closure of all schools and colleges starting last Wednesday in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The state’s more than 600 school districts were affected. Most of them had already closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.