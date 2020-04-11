New Jersey reports 64,584 coronavirus cases, 2,443 deaths

Health officials say New Jersey now has at least 64,584 coronavirus cases, with 2,443 reported deaths.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday there are models that suggest the state’s coronavirus crisis is reaching its peak, but others indicate the worst impact may still be weeks away.

Murphy told CNN that health care recovery must occur before economic recovery takes place, and he’s concerned that reopening and relaxing social distancing too early could backfire.

“And I fear, if we open up too early, and we have not sufficiently made that health recovery and cracked the back of this virus, that we could be pouring gasoline on the fire, even inadvertently,” Murphy said.

The governor said his administration devoted significant attention this weekend to planning about how to keep people safe once restrictions begin to be lifted.

Murphy told CBS that he supports a regional approach to reopening and that he has been having “discussions with our neighboring states on the whole question of testing, contact tracing, what are the rules of the road going to be for things like bars and restaurants.”

Murphy said New Jersey is “fighting to stay ahead” regarding bed capacity, ventilator supply, personal protective equipment and health care workers.

The Garden State is among the hardest-hit states in the country and has the second-highest number of cases, behind only New York.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (Edwin J. Torres/Governor's Office)

A closer look at the latest developments:

CASES

Below is a breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by county:

– Bergen County: 10,092, including 482 deaths

– Hudson County: 7,879, including 236 deaths

– Essex County: 7,634, including 433 deaths

– Union County: 6,636, including 217 deaths

– Middlesex County: 5,987, including 204 deaths

– Passaic County: 5,950, including 136 deaths

– Monmouth County: 3,875, including 127 deaths

– Ocean County: 3,593, including 141 deaths

– Morris County: 3,225, including 162 deaths

– Somerset County: 1,809, including 85 deaths

– Mercer County: 1,646, including 53 deaths

– Camden County: 1,401, including 35 deaths

– Burlington County: 1,155, including, 24 deaths

– Gloucester County: 566, including 9 deaths

– Sussex County: 508, including 38 deaths

– Warren County: 416, including 24 deaths

– Hunterdon County: 325, including 11 deaths

– Atlantic County: 267, including 8 deaths

– Cumberland County: 187, including 3 deaths

– Cape May County: 164, including 9 deaths

– Salem County: 66, including 4 deaths

WHAT TO DO

State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.

New Jersey residents with coronavirus-related questions can call 211 or text NJCOVID to 898-21.

SCHOOLS

Murphy on Tuesday said he signed executive orders to keep the state’s schools closed indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak and to waive standardized testing requirements for students this year.

The order waiving assessment requirements applies to eighth and 12th-graders who ordinarily would need the exams to qualify for graduation.

The governor made no announcement about when or whether schools would resume in-person instruction, but suggested graduation parties and other end-of-year festivities would be canceled.

“I wouldn’t put any nonrefundable checks down on your celebrations,” he said.

SUPPLIES

Murphy says ventilators are New Jersey’s biggest pressing need, and he vowed he would not “stop fighting to get us the equipment we need to save every life.”

New Jersey state police can now commandeer health supplies to address the COVID-19 outbreak under an executive order issued by Murphy.

The governor said he hopes the state will not have to use the power it authorized. Companies have been voluntarily donating medical equipment.

Murphy has also said the state needs personal protective equipment (PPE). Anyone with PPE to donate is urged to visit the state's dedicated COVID-19 hub.

MASKS AND LIMITS AT STORES

Essential stores like groceries and supermarkets must indefinitely limit the number of customers allowed in their stores to no more than half of their capacity under an order Murphy signed Wednesday.

Customers and employees must cover their faces, and stores must also offer special shopping hours for high-risk people, along with putting up physical barriers between cashiers and customers “where practicable” under the order.

Murphy said the order about limiting capacity to 50% at stores stemmed from social distancing guidelines and not a supply issue at supermarkets.

GRACE PERIODS

The governor said he will sign an executive order to extend the grace period for paying insurance premiums.

For health and dental insurance, the grace period will be 60 days. Renters, home, auto and life insurance policies will have a 90-day grace period.

Insurers can’t demand payment of premiums in a lump sum after grace period ends, but payments will have to be “smoothed out” over the life of your premium payments, according to the governor.

HOSPITAL FIGURES

About 7,500 people were hospitalized because of the virus, the governor said. That’s up from roughly 7,000 the previous 24 hours. More than 1,600 people were in critical condition, with another 1,600 on ventilators. Each category was up from 1,500 on Thursday.

Nearly 700 people have been discharged from the hospital, up from about 500 the previous day.

