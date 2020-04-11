New Jersey reports 81,427 coronavirus cases; 4,074 deaths

New Jersey’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,073 on Sunday, with 81,420 coronavirus cases statewide.

A closer look at the latest developments:

CASES

Below is a breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by county:

– Bergen County: 11,863, including 714 deaths

– Essex County: 9,672, including 684 deaths

– Hudson County: 9,636, including 420 deaths

– Union County: 8,429, including 330 deaths

– Passaic County: 7,604, including 221 deaths

– Middlesex County: 7,308, including 309 deaths

– Ocean County: 4,424, including 201 deaths

– Monmouth County: 4,414, including 206 deaths

– Morris County: 3,822, including 232 deaths

– Somerset County: 2,195, including 135 deaths

– Mercer County: 2,215, including 113 deaths

– Camden County: 1,807, including 64 deaths

– Burlington County: 1,366, including, 54 deaths

– Gloucester County: 664, including 22 deaths

– Sussex County: 591, including 54 deaths

– Warren County: 521, including 36 deaths

– Hunterdon County: 385, including 16 deaths

– Atlantic County: 406, including 19 deaths

– Cumberland County: 263, including 3 deaths

– Cape May County: 189, including 14 deaths

– Salem County: 102, including 4 deaths

WHAT TO DO

State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.

New Jersey residents with coronavirus-related questions can call 211 or text NJCOVID to 898-21.

SCHOOLS

Murphy on Tuesday said he signed executive orders to keep the state’s schools closed indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak and to waive standardized testing requirements for students this year.

The order waiving assessment requirements applies to eighth and 12th-graders who ordinarily would need the exams to qualify for graduation.

The governor made no announcement about when or whether schools would resume in-person instruction, but suggested graduation parties and other end-of-year festivities would be canceled.

“I wouldn’t put any nonrefundable checks down on your celebrations,” he said.

MASKS AND LIMITS AT STORES

Essential stores like groceries and supermarkets must indefinitely limit the number of customers allowed in their stores to no more than half of their capacity under an order Murphy signed Wednesday.

Customers and employees must cover their faces, and stores must also offer special shopping hours for high-risk people, along with putting up physical barriers between cashiers and customers “where practicable” under the order.

Murphy said the order about limiting capacity to 50% at stores stemmed from social distancing guidelines and not a supply issue at supermarkets.

NURSING HOMES

COVID-19 is in 324 out of 375 of the state’s nursing homes, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday. She said the Health Department is assuming the virus is in all of the state’s facilities.

The state already has restricted visitors and requires all staff to wear masks. In at least one case, the residents of one nursing home were relocated to another facility because too many of the staff were out with the virus.

BEWARE THE BOOMERANG

The rate at which the number of positive cases doubles is going up across the state, a sign that social distancing measures are beginning to take effect, Murphy said.

But the number of cases are still rising, the governor pointed out.

“If we stop doing what we’re doing, COVID-19 can boomerang on us,” Murphy said.

PHONE AND INTERNET SERVICE

People who lost their internet or phone service for failing to pay since March 16 could have it restored under an order the governor signed Monday.

The order also bars internet and phone providers from cutting off service until up to 30 days after the end of the current public health emergency ends. An end date has not been specified.

NEW LAWS

Legislation extending the income tax deadline to July 15 and pushing the budget deadline to September will be signed into law, Murphy said.

Another bill would permit people caring for family members with COVID-19 to get 12 weeks of paid family leave during a two-year period without losing their job.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.