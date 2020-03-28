New Jersey reports 8,825 coronavirus cases; over 100 deaths

The death toll in New Jersey from COVID-19 has surpassed 100, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

Murphy called the state's climbing death toll tragic, though he said that it's not surprising and that health officials expect it will continue to rise for now, until the mandated distancing orders begin to take effect.

The statewide total now sits at 8,825 with 108 reported deaths.

A closer look at the latest developments:

CASES

Below is a breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by county.

– Bergen County: 1,505

– Essex County: 826

– Middlesex County: 640

– Monmouth County: 634

– Hudson County: 594

– Union County: 519

– Passaic County: 484

– Ocean County: 389

– Morris County: 391

– Somerset County: 222

– Mercer County: 131

– Camden County: 95

– Burlington County: 88

– Sussex County: 65

– Gloucester County: 40

– Hunterdon County: 52

– Warren County: 38

– Atlantic County: 14

– Cape May County: 7

– Cumberland County: 9

– Salem County: 3

A graphic illustrates the importance of social distancing in order to reduce the number of infected patients during a pandemic. (Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office)

WHAT TO DO

State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.

On Wednesday, the state announced a new number residents can call with coronavirus-related questions, to augment the existing hotline operated by the New Jersey Poison Control Center.

The new 211 number is operated by the United Ways of New Jersey and provides information and referral services. Residents also can text NJCOVID to 898-21.

DRIVE-THRU TESTING CENTERS

Drive-thru testing centers for state residents in Bergen and Monmouth counties will be open Saturday only for workers in health care, law enforcement, Murphy said.

A new field hospital at the Meadowlands Exposition Center, which Murphy had announced earlier, is expected to open next week, the governor said. It will be a general hospital.

Another field hospital is set to open in Edison, though a date has not been given. That facility will be for COVID-19 patients.

On Friday, Jersey City opened two testing centers, one drive-thru and the other walk-up.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop is set to open the centers on Friday for city residents only.

He says that appointments are required and residents should call 201-547-5535.

MORE MONEY

The Democratic governor said the state is dispersing $140 million in state aid to hospitals and other facilities.

He also said most residents getting assistance formerly called food stamps will be getting more aid because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Roughly 60% of the 340,000 households who get help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an extra benefit payment on Sunday, according to the governor's office. Families that already get the federal maximum amount won't be eligible for the higher benefit, but Murphy's administration says about 205,000 households will qualify for it.

The money comes as part of federal legislation that set aside $70 million for New Jersey families.

MORE BUSINESSES DEEMED ESSENTIAL

Murphy expanded the kinds of businesses that are permitted to operate while the state’s COVID-19 emergency orders are in place. The list of businesses considered essential now includes:

— Mobile phone retail and repair shops

— Bicycle shops, but only to provide service and repair

— Livestock feed stores

— Nurseries and garden centers

— Farming equipment stores

The list also includes groceries and supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.

SCHOOLS

Murphy announced the closure of all schools and colleges in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak The state’s more than 600 school districts were affected. Most of them had already closed.

Murphy announced Tuesday that New Jersey was granted a federal waiver to cancel statewide assessments for this spring. This will not prevent students from meeting their graduation requirements.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.