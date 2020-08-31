New Jersey restaurants can resume indoor dining Friday, Murphy says

article

New Jersey restaurants statewide will be permitted to resume indoor dining at a limited capacity beginning this Friday.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

Murphy says restaurants will only be able to open at 25 percent capacity and social distancing between tables will also be required.

"Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19," Murphy added in his tweet.

Earlier this summer, the state had pulled the plug on plans to resume indoor dining back on July 2.

At the time, Murphy called the postponement indefinite and cited a spike in cases in other states "driven by, in part by the return of indoor dining."

