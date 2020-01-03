New Jersey serial killer admits to 3 more slayings

article

A man who killed six women in the late 1960s and '70s has admitted to three more slayings. Seventy-three-year-old Richard Cottingham has been behind bars since 1980.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office says he admitted he killed three women in the late 1960s. All of the victims were strangled.

A spokeswoman for prosecutor's office confirms the cases have been cleared but not did provide details. In the early 1980s, Cottingham was convicted of killing five women, and in 2010, he confessed to killing a woman in northern New Jersey in 1967.

