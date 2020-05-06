New Jersey State Police detective shot on duty proposes to girlfriend after being released from hopsital

New Jersey State Police Detective Richard Hershey who was shot on duty last month proposed to his girlfriend Nikki Grazioli as he left the hospital.

Nikki's sister Rachelle Alven caught the whole proposal on camera. The video show Nikki running up to Det. Hershey not knowing he had the ultimate surprise planned.

"He gave me a run for my money and brought out emotions I never knew were even possible. He has tested everything I am and brought out all and any strength I had stored up for the past 27 years. I can tell you that tears don’t run dry, eating can be overrated and my Trooper has brought braveness to a whole new level.We have both been overwhelmed and humbled with all the inboxes, texts and calls. We will never be able to tell you all enough how much we appreciate all the support and constant positive thoughts day in and day out. COVID halted all visitation and time has dragged making it seem nearly impossible to reach discharge. Today was the day!To family, friends, other police departments, New Jersey State Police and the nurses and doctors at Cooper...THANK YOU for today and the last 11 days.We now know that nightmares sometimes become reality and that time will be on our side for all sorts of healing coming this way. Kiss and hug everyone you know just a little tighter, I sure know I will.Let’s just say, this was one hell of a homecoming! I got to kiss and hug him for the first time in 11 days and ended up walking out with a fiancé! He is home. He is alive. He is recovering. WE ARE ENGAGED! I love you Ric Larry, couldn’t be more happy to have you home, safe and officially ALL MINE," Nikki wrote on Facebook.

Det. Hershey responded to a call of a home invasion at a trailer park in Pittsgrove Township on April 25.

According to investigators, a woman had been beaten and robbed by a group of women during the robbery, and the trooper was conducting interviews with witnesses. As the Det. Hershey stood outside, in plainclothes and an unmarked vehicle, authorities say five vehicles approached the scene. Hershey identified himself as law enforcement and ordered the occupants of those vehicles to leave. As one of the vehicles drove off, authorities say one of the occupants shot Det. Hershey in the leg, and he returned fire.

Authorities say eight people have been charged in connection with the shooting.

