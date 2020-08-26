New Jersey to let gyms reopen at 25% capacity

New Jersey officials announced Wednesday morning that residents will soon be able to return to gyms.

Masks will be a requirement, and capacity will be capped at 25 percent.

Gyms and fitness centers had been required to keep their indoor spaces closed to the public. Since July, however, they were permitted to offer individualized indoor instruction by appointment only to individuals and their families, caretakers, or romantic partners according to a list of rules and health guidance published by the state.

