New Jersey town warns against drive-by celebrations that ‘contravene’ governor's orders

One New Jersey town is warning residents against hosting drive-by parades to celebrate special events and milestones.

In an email to parents and staff, the Mount Laurel School District said it was advised that those events contradict Governor Phil Murphy’s order against unnecessary travel.

The email from the school district read in part:

“Our district has been advised by the New Jersey Department of Education Office of School Preparedness and Emergency Planning that recent ‘drive-by’ or ‘wave’ events ‘contravene’ the governor’s orders against unnecessary travel, and promote unsafe practices.”

School leaders say Mount Laurel Police and the county prosecutor's offices said citations could be issued for participating in drive-by events.

“While we understand and appreciate everyone’s wishes to reach out in a more relevant way, please do not participate in events which may result in negative consequences for you and your family,” the district added.

