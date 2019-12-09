article

New Jersey lawmakers are considering legislation to permit immigrants who cannot prove they're in the country legally to obtain drivers licenses.

The Democrat-led Assembly Judiciary Committee began hearing the bill Monday in a packed committee room in the statehouse annex building.

The legislation would create a two-tiered driver's license system. One license conforms to federal REAL ID requirements that include proof of legal residency. Another license would permit people without a legal status to obtain a license.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says 13 states and the District of Columbia permit immigrants without legal status to obtain drivers licenses.

