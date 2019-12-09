New Jersey weighs bill to let those without documents get licenses
New Jersey lawmakers are considering legislation to permit immigrants who cannot prove they're in the country legally to obtain drivers licenses.
The Democrat-led Assembly Judiciary Committee began hearing the bill Monday in a packed committee room in the statehouse annex building.
The legislation would create a two-tiered driver's license system. One license conforms to federal REAL ID requirements that include proof of legal residency. Another license would permit people without a legal status to obtain a license.
The National Conference of State Legislatures says 13 states and the District of Columbia permit immigrants without legal status to obtain drivers licenses.
