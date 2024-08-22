New mega warehouse proposed in Delaware County creates concern among residents

Some neighbors in a Delaware County community are worried a proposed logistics warehouse will ruin their neighborhood.

Thursday night, residents in Newtown Square spoke out against a plan to turn six acres of prairie land into a 77,000 square foot warehouse to be built off of West Chester Pike.

"We are allowing a logistics center in an environment we thought was going to be people friendly?" asked one Newtown Square resident.

Representatives for the Newtown Square-based Boiron, a homeopathic pharmaceutical company, went to the Newtown Township Planning Commission for approval to build the facility on prime property on Alice Grim Boulevard.

For years the site has been discussed for possible development, including a hotel.

"The facility will typically be in operation from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with 29 employees," said Don Petrosa, an attorney representing Boiron.



Representatives say the facility will also expect up to 20 tractor trailers coming to and from the plant each week and another 15 to 20 box delivery trucks.

Although some praised "Boiron" for being a responsible corporate neighbor, they also worry about their plan for growth.

"Because it is a building in our township, everyone has to follow the rules and the codes" said another resident speaking during the meeting.

The property is zoned for a "lifestyle village" and sits adjacent to the Delaware County Veterans Memorial. However, some planning commissioners had concerns about how a logistics center fits in with that plan.

"We as a Planning Commission have to be mindful of what the purpose of the zoning district" said Paul Winterhalter, Newtown Township, Planning Commission.

Residents spoke about potential stormwater problems and showed pictures of their flooded neighborhoods.

"Reeses Run when we have heavy rainfall completely overflows" added one resident.

Others wondered about the environmental concerns and traffic impacts of 20 tractor trailers a week coming in and out of the facility.

"You are asking for conditions that we just can’t accept. We hope you come back with better unproved plans move the priority up and let us all live in peace" one resident told the Boiron representatives.



Boiron is expected to come back to the Planning Commission here in Newtown Township next month with some answers to the Commission’s concerns. The plan would also have to be approved by the full township Board.

Boiron announced it was hoping to start construction on the warehouse in January.