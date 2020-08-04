New York-area commuter railroads suspended

article

Service on all three commuter railroads in the New York City metropolitan area is suspended because of the dangerous effects of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The Long Island Rail Road and the Metro-North Railroad are suspended systemwide until further notice, the MTA announced.

New Jersey Transit rail service is also on hold systemwide due to "overhead wire and signal issues," the agency said.

Some outdoor subway stations in New York City are closed. Service on the Staten Island Railway and some subway lines that run above ground is suspended.

"We’re suspending some outdoor service, and are running underground-only service in parts of the city until winds die down," the MTA said.

Tropical Storm Isaias battered the New York City region and prompted the National Weather Service to activate numerous serious weather alerts for the area.