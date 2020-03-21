NJ likely to boost social distancing orders Saturday

article

Further social distancing measures are likely over the weekend to combat COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday, the same day the state’s first federally run drive-through testing center reached capacity after being opened only hours.

Murphy spoke Friday during a news conference at Bergen Community College and said two additional people had died from the virus, bringing the state total to 11. There are nearly 900 positive cases in the state, up from more than 700 on Thursday.

Murphy said he wasn’t ready yet to announce more stringent social distancing orders but expected them as soon as Saturday.

The Bergen Community College testing center operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency opened at 8 a.m. and was set to stay open until 4 p.m. for New Jersey residents with symptoms to get tested.

But it reached capacity well before 4 p.m. Six hundred people have been tested, Murphy said, and the center will open Saturday for 350 additional tests.

Bergen County has been a hot spot in the state.

Murphy said another FEMA center in Monmouth County at the PNC Bank Arts Center is set to open on Monday at 8 a.m.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover over a period a weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.