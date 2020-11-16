NJ man arrested and charged with 5 counts of attempted homicide

article

Chester County officials announce the arrest of a man in connection with a gas line being cut in a home that he did not live in.

Officials say 30-year-old Ryan Elliot was charged with five counts of Criminal Attempt to commit Criminal Homicide, among other charges, due to an incident which took place November 12.

West Whiteland Police were called to a home in the Whiteland Woods Development in West Whiteland Township about 5:15 a.m. on the report of a strong natural gas odor.

Responding officers found the homeowner and four other family members were asleep and woke up to the smell. The homeowner told police he saw the gas line in the basement had been cut.

Police could see someone had entered the home and saw a gas line had been cut. They found an incendiary device nearby.

Investigators identified Ryan Elliot as the suspect. It was discovered Elliot had been in a relationship with someone living in the home and the person had an active Protection from Abuse order against Elliot.

Advertisement

Elliot was arrested in Leonardo, New Jersey November 13. He is being held in Monmouth County, N.J.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest