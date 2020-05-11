NJ State police chief says drive-by parades okay with certain guidelines in place

Wave parades or drive-by parades have become a source of joy but New State State Police issued a letter to schools saying in-person ceremonies, including graduations and wave parades that invite people to a certain location must be canceled. On Monday, state police clarified the remarks.

"If seven cars want to drive by at a senior’s house and that family is on the front porch or yard that is certainly not in violation of the EO," New Jersey State Police Chief Patrick Callahan said. "Directing students to gather on the front lawn of a school, on a football stadium, or a town hall what you're doing is inviting them to gather what is in violation of the EO."

FOX 29's Alex George asked the New Jersey Attorney General's Office about canceling all drive-by parades. They said parades that happen while practicing social distance are okay but for graduation even if students are six feet apart that presents a COVID-19 risk.

Schools have been planning how to celebrate the milestone virtually. Moorestown principal Andrew Seibel says it’s difficult to replicate the emotional moment a student gets handed their diploma, but his team will be working to make sure the day is one students won't forget.

"We will still be able to do something working with our guidelines," he said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP