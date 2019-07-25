NJ State Police search for pair wanted on weapon, drug charges

article

New Jersey State Police are asking for your help finding a man and woman wanted for a long list of weapon and drug offenses.

Troopers say that Nicholas Layton,39, and Rebecca Wills,33, are wanted for possession of weapons and homemade explosives, distribution of drugs and receiving stolen property. Layton is also wanted on a federal probation violation.

Both are considered armed and dangers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Fugitive Unit tip line at 1-800-437-7839 or email fugitive@gw.njsp.org.