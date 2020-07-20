NJ to give option for all-remote learning, sports practices and competitions can resume

article

Parents in New Jersey will soon have the option to opt for all-remote learning for their children for the upcoming school year, Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday

New Jersey's Department of Education will be releasing guidance later this week to allow parents to select all-remote learning for their children.

Murphy announced the coming guidance during his daily press briefing on Monday.

In the same briefing, he announced contact drills, practices and competitions can resume, effective immediately, for high-risk sports.

Those practices must be held at outdoor venues, and sports will still have to abide by a number of health and safety protocols.

On Monday, New Jersey reported 177 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths.

