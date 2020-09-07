NJ venue owner organizes Eagles tailgate experience with drive-in theater

article

With the Eagles season starting next week, the big question is how to tailgate while practicing social distancing. Leave it to a Birds superfan to figure it out.

When business slowed at the Estate of Monroe in Williamstown, New Jersey, Rocco Gallelli turned the parking lot of his indoor event space into an outdoor drive-in along Blackhorse Pike.

So far, it's been a pretty popular spot on the weekends, so he came up with the perfect idea. Since the Linc won't be open for fans, he couldn't think of a better venue for a tailgate party.

A $40 ticket per carload will get you a socially distant parking spot, complete with DJ, food trucks and the Birds game on a giant 40-foot LED screen.

“What we’re trying to do is to keep some sort of normalcy and be able to do something that to keep us all sane," Gallelli said.

He adds he is trying to keep business going, keep employees paid and give the community something new to do. Gallelli is planning to be doing this through January.

