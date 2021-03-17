No appointment needed for eligible residents at new South Philadelphia vaccine clinic

article

Eligible Philadelphia residents will not need an appointment at a new mass vaccination clinic opening Wednesday morning in South Philadelphia.

The new site, located at the Grand Yesha Ballroom on Snyder Avenue, has the capacity to administer up to 500 vaccinations a day, according to the health department. Walk-up vaccinations will be available to residents 65 or older, or people with a serious health condition.

Philadelphia faith and city leaders, including Yesha Ministries Bishop Robinson and Mayor Jim Kenney, will dedicate the clinic before it opens at 10 a.m. Plans for another South Philadelphia clinic are forthcoming.

The five city-run mass vaccination clinics have been set up in traditionally underserved communities, according to the health department. Similar clinics have been established in North Philadelphia, Kensington, West Philadelphia, and Pennsport.

Meanwhile, the FEMA-run site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Tuesday said it will accepting walk-ups on Wednesday as long as the person is a Philadelphia resident in an eligible 1A or 1B category.

According to the latest data provided by the city, more than 375,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered with less than 150k fully vaccinated. The growing number of vaccinations comes as President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible by May 1.

