No injuries reported after shots fired at police in South Philadelphia, sources say
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Two people have been arrested after shots were fired at police in South Philadelphia, according to sources.
It happened in the area of 4th and Sigel streets Tuesday around 5 p.m.
Sources tell FOX 29 the two suspects allegedly tried to take something from a car and fired shots when officers attempted to make an arrest. According to sources, police returned fire. Officers may be looking for a third suspect in the area.
No one was injured as a result of the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
