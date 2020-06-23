No injuries reported after shots fired at police in South Philadelphia, sources say

Two people have been arrested after shots were fired at police in South Philadelphia, according to sources.

It happened in the area of 4th and Sigel streets Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Sources tell FOX 29 the two suspects allegedly tried to take something from a car and fired shots when officers attempted to make an arrest. According to sources, police returned fire. Officers may be looking for a third suspect in the area.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

