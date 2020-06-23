No injuries reported after shots fired at police in South Philadelphia, sources say

Expand / Collapse search

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Two people have been arrested after shots were fired at police in South Philadelphia, according to sources.

It happened in the area of 4th and Sigel streets Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Sources tell FOX 29 the two suspects allegedly tried to take something from a car and fired shots when officers attempted to make an arrest. According to sources, police returned fire. Officers may be looking for a third suspect in the area.

No one was injured as a result of the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

