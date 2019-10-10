No injuries reported in gas explosion at two-story home in East Torresdale

article

Officials say no one was injured in a gas explosion that happened while a home was under renovation in East Torresdale.

The explosion happened on the 4400 block of Pearson Avenue before 1 p.m.

Reports say the blast was so powerful that it blew out the side of a two-story building and caused the roof to collapse.

A fire was sparked prompting fire crews to respond. Officials say that gas service has been shut off on the block.

Authorities are still investigating.