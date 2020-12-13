Nor'easter brings snow, rain and sleet to region

A powerful nor'easter slammed the region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning bringing sleet, rain, and the most significant snow most of us have seen in years.

Winter storm warnings went into effect Wednesday at noon and were scheduled to remain in effect until 10 a.m. but have since been canceled.

The nor'easter made its presence felt around 1 p.m. with heavy snowfall in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Snow started to change over to sleet in parts of the Philadelphia area Wednesday evening, but the northern, western suburbs and Lehigh Valley continued to see moderate snowfall overnight.

Once sleet moved into most areas it continued throughout the night before changing back to snow as the storm departed. The snow should finally begin to taper off for the entire area around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Advertisement

A large portion of the region experienced wind chills in the teens Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

While some snowfall totals are still being tallied, the storm could bring between 10-15 inches to the Lehigh Valley north and west suburbs.

The Philadelphia area and I-95 corridor could see anywhere from 3-10 inches with a higher chance of rain or sleet mixing with snow at different parts of the day.

So far, Tobyhanna Township has recorded just over a foot of snow while more than 9 inches was reported at Lehigh Valley International airport. Philadelphia International Airport and areas like Chadds Ford both saw more than 6 inches.

In New Jersey, Chesterfield and Riverton saw 6 inches or more. Mount Laurel, Florence, and Hamilton all saw between 4 and more than 5 inches.

The storm also packed gusty winds of up to 30-40 mph, increasing the risk of power outages. A wind advisory/warning is in effect for parts of South Jersey and Delaware through 7 a.m. Thursday.

TRACK THE STORM: GET THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Expect hazardous travel Thursday morning due to icy conditions. There's no break from the cold temperatures, it will be blustery with highs in the mid-30s.

The last time Philadelphia saw more than 6 inches of snow was back in March of 2018.

The sun will return Thursday once the storm finally clears the area, but wind chills will keep the high temperature of 35 degrees feeling more like the 20s.

____

RELATED COVERAGE:

Snow days could become a thing of the past now that so many students learn at home

It's been a while: Philadelphia area hasn't seen 'significant snow' since 2018

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter