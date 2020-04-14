North Wildwood police officer honor Philadelphia Police SWAT Sergeant James O'Connor

article

A North Wildwood police officer paid his respects to Philadelphia Police SWAT Officer Sergeant James O'Connor by laying flowers on a bench dedicated to the fallen hero.

SWAT Sergeant James O’Connor was killed in the line of duty on March 13 and his funeral was postponed due to increasing concerns of the COVID-19 disease. A special procession by the Philadelphia Police Department was held in March.

RELATED: Sgt. James O'Connor honored with Philadelphia police vehicle procession

North Wildwood Police Department shared the photo of the officer honoring O'Conner at the bench located at 17th and Boardwalk.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP