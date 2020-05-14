Ocean City, Sea Isle City to reopen beaches for sunbathing, lounging on Saturday, mayor says

article

The coronavirus may have canceled summertime plans for many, but you can still enjoy a beach day in Ocean City and Sea Isle City as soon as this weekend.

According to the Atlantic City Press, beachgoers will be allowed to enjoy normal beach activities like sunbathing and lounging beginning this Saturday.

Officials are asking visitors to follow social distancing guidelines while enjoying the beach, such as maintaining six-feet apart from other people.

Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said on Tuesday that over 260 seasonal beach badges have already been sold. Desiderio believes that early sales reflect confidence from beachgoers for a somewhat normal summer.

Desiderio says this is the first step in the shore town's reopening processes, and forthcoming announcements are expected during a Thursday briefing with Gov. Phil Murphy. You can stream the conference on FOX29.com.

Weekend weather in Cape May County this weekend calls for highs in the 70s with sunshine. Memorial Day weekend, often seen as the unofficial start of summer, is just under two weeks away.

