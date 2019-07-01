Ocean closed in Wildwood Crest while water is tested

article

Wildwood Crest officials keep beaches open, but no one can get in the ocean July 1 and July 2, due to a malfunction at the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority’s Seven-Mile Treatment Center.

Acting in coordination with New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and Cape May County Department of Health, people are not allowed in the ocean out of an abundance of caution. The closure is expected to last until July 2 in the morning, while ocean water is tested.

The affected areas are Miami Avenue through Jefferson Avenue, Wildwood Crest, according to Mayor Don Cabrera.

According to officials, Cape May County MUA realized Monday the last of three phases in its wastewater treatment system failed to engage sometime Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. This triggered the closure of the ocean in a one-mile radius.

Cape May County Department of Health officials expect to have water quality test results Tuesday, July 2, in the morning. If tests results come back within acceptable limits, the water will reopen.

Beaches remain open to the public.