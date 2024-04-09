Expand / Collapse search

Officer injured in ATV incident on I-95 ramp: reports

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 9, 2024 8:17pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect is being sought after reports say an officer was struck by an ATV in South Philadelphia. 

According to reports, a Philly police officer was struck by a red ATV Tuesday night on the Packer Avenue exit of I-95, Northbound. 

The ATV then sped off from the scene.

SKYFOX captured the scene on I-95 showing a police marked ATV knocked over.

Police are searching the area for the suspect.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell captured police at the scene of the incident. 

