Officer injured in ATV incident on I-95 ramp: reports

A suspect is being sought after reports say an officer was struck by an ATV in South Philadelphia.

According to reports, a Philly police officer was struck by a red ATV Tuesday night on the Packer Avenue exit of I-95, Northbound.

The ATV then sped off from the scene.

SKYFOX captured the scene on I-95 showing a police marked ATV knocked over.

Police are searching the area for the suspect.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell captured police at the scene of the incident.