Officer injured in ATV incident on I-95 ramp: reports
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect is being sought after reports say an officer was struck by an ATV in South Philadelphia.
According to reports, a Philly police officer was struck by a red ATV Tuesday night on the Packer Avenue exit of I-95, Northbound.
The ATV then sped off from the scene.
SKYFOX captured the scene on I-95 showing a police marked ATV knocked over.
Police are searching the area for the suspect.
FOX 29's Chris O'Connell captured police at the scene of the incident.