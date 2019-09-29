Officer-involved shooting in Trenton leaves a man in critical condition

One man is in critical condition after he is shot by police in Mercer County, New Jersey.

Officer-involved shooting on Calhoun Street in Trenton, N.J. leaves a man in critical condition.

According to officials, a man allegedly pulled a gun on law enforcement Sunday afternoon, around four, on the 1900 block of Calhoun Street, in Trenton, New Jersey.

Officials say the man did not fire the weapon. Police sources say the man was shot by law enforcement at least twice, hitting him once in the head and once in the shoulder.

Officer-involved shooting on Calhoun Street in Trenton, N.J. leaves a man in critical condition.

The man was rushed to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

According to officials, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office did exchange text messages with the man at the scene.

Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting on Calhoun Street in Trenton, N.J. leaves a man in critical condition.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has been made aware of the situation and is following it closely, as prescribed by law, whenever an officer’s weapon is discharged.

No other details have been released.