Officer shoots, kills detainee in transport outside district courthouse in Linwood, Delaware County

Authorities say a law enforcement officer shot and killed a detainee in transport outside a district courthouse in Delaware County Friday morning.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. outside the Lower Chichester District Courthouse on the 500 block of West Ridge Avenue.

The detainee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses tell FOX 29's Jeff Cole the detainee was being led out of the court by two officers when he attempted to run across the parking lot. The officers eventually caught up to the detainee and a scuffle ensued. The witness says one officer deployed a taser before the other shot the detainee twice in the back.

Traffic is being diverted from the area while authorities investigate.

