Officials: 1 hurt, 1 critical after house fire in Collingswood

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. - Officials say a man is in critical condition and another person is hurt following a house fire Sunday afternoon in Collingswood. 

FOX 29's Lauren Dugan reports the fire broke out at a home on Crestmont Terrace around 2 p.m. 

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in approximately 25 minutes. 

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital. 

No word on what caused the fire. 

