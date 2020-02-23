Officials: 1 hurt, 1 critical after house fire in Collingswood
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. - Officials say a man is in critical condition and another person is hurt following a house fire Sunday afternoon in Collingswood.
FOX 29's Lauren Dugan reports the fire broke out at a home on Crestmont Terrace around 2 p.m.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in approximately 25 minutes.
Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital.
No word on what caused the fire.
