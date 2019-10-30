Officials: 2 killed after plane crashes into apartment complex

Federal investigators are trying to determine what caused a small plane to crash into a DeKalb County townhome on Wednesday morning killing two aboard.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA-28 went down shortly after departing from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport around 10:30 a.m. The airport confirmed two people were on board the plane when it took off.

The aircraft crashed into an apartment complex along Peachwood Circle, according to police.

Officials said no one was inside the apartment building when the plane came crashing down and no one on the ground was hurt.

The names of the two people killed in the crash have not been released.

Building inspectors have declared six units in the townhome complex unsafe until further notice due to the crash.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to families who were impacted by the crash.

The plane is registered to the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport just outside of Charlotte. Officials said it was headed back at the time it crashed.