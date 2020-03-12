Officials: 63 schools closed in Philadelphia Friday due to COVID-19 concerns in Montgomery County
PHILADELPHIA - Officials announced that 63 School District of Philadelphia schools will be closed Friday, March 13, due to a staff shortage from the COVID-19 outbreak in Montgomery County.
“Since the onset of the coronavirus situation in the Philadelphia area, it has been the goal of our School District to safely keep our doors open as long as possible,” School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite said late Thursday night. “The Philadelphia communities we serve rely on us for the many public school services we provide, including breakfast and lunch meals, shelter and health services. Unfortunately, the current set of circumstances make it difficult for us to keep all of our schools open.”
The decision was made due to the fact that 11 percent of the school district employees live in Montgomery County. On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Wolf advised all residents of Montgomery County to avoid non-essential travel and not report to work until March 27.
The following schools are closed Friday:
AMY AT JAMES MARTIN
AMY NORTHWEST
BALDI MIDDLE SCHOOL
BARTON, CLARA SCHOOL
BUILDING 21
CAYUGA SCHOOL
CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
COMLY SCHOOL
JAY COOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
DAY, ANNA B. SCHOOL
DOBBINS, MURRELL HIGH SCHOOL
DOBSON, JAMES SCHOOL
DUCKREY, TANNER SCHOOL
EDMONDS, FRANKLIN S. SCHOOL
ELLWOOD SCHOOL
EMLEN, ELEANOR C. SCHOOL
ENGINEERING & SCIENCE HIGH SCH
FELS, SAMUEL HIGH SCHOOL
FELTONVILLE ARTS & SCIENCES
FELTONVILLE INTERMEDIATE
FINLETTER, THOMAS K. SCHOOL
FITLER ACADEMICS PLUS
FRANK, ANNE SCHOOL
FRANKLIN, BENJAMIN ELEM SCHOOL
GIRLS, PHILA HIGH SCHOOL FOR
GREENBERG, JOSEPH SCHOOL
HENRY, CHARLES W. SCHOOL
HOPKINSON SCHOOL
HOUSTON, HENRY H. SCHOOL
HOWE, JULIA WARD SCHOOL
JENKS ACADEMY ARTS & SCIENCES
JUNIATA PARK ACADEMY
KENDERTON ELEMENTARY
KING, MARTIN LUTHER HIGH SCH.
LANKENAU HIGH SCHOOL
LINGELBACH, ANNA L. SCHOOL
LOESCHE, WILLIAM H. SCHOOL
LOGAN, JAMES SCHOOL
MASTBAUM, JULES E. HIGH SCHOOL
MCCLOSKEY, JOHN F. SCHOOL
MOFFET, JOHN SCHOOL
MOORE, J. HAMPTON SCHOOL
NORTHEAST HIGH SCHOOL
OLNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
PARKWAY-NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL
PENNELL, JOSEPH ELEMENTARY
PENNYPACK HOUSE SCHOOL
PENNYPACKER, SAMUEL SCHOOL
PHILADELPHIA MILITARY ACADEMY
POTTER-THOMAS SCHOOL
RANDOLPH TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL
RHAWNHURST SCHOOL
RICHMOND SCHOOL
ROWEN, WILLIAM SCHOOL
ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL
SAUL, WALTER B. HIGH SCHOOL
SHAWMONT SCHOOL
SOLIS-COHEN, SOLOMON SCHOOL
VAUX BIG PICTURE HIGH SCHOOL
WAGNER, GEN. LOUIS MIDDLE SCH.
WASHINGTON, GROVER JR. MIDDLE
WEST PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL
WILSON, WOODROW MIDDLE SCHOOL
