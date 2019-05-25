Expand / Collapse search

Officials: 9 people shot outside Trenton bar

New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia

10 wounded following mass shooting outside Trenton bar

FOX 29's Kelly Rule is live from Trenton with the latest after 10 people were wounded in an overnight shooting.

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey police say nine people have been wounded following a shooting at a Trenton bar.

Authorities say police were notified of gunfire at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday outside the J&J Liquor & Bar in the 300 block of Brunswick Avenue. Arriving officers found several victims in and around the bar.

Two people required surgery as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting. None of the victims' injuries appear to be life-threatening.

At-large councilman Jerell Blakeley said on Facebook: "This kind of carnage shouldn't normal but is becoming a common occurrence. Every time the weather breaks, the madness descends in this city. I am calling for bringing in the troopers and National Guard to the City."

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.