Officials: 9 people shot outside Trenton bar

New Jersey police say nine people have been wounded following a shooting at a Trenton bar.

Authorities say police were notified of gunfire at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday outside the J&J Liquor & Bar in the 300 block of Brunswick Avenue. Arriving officers found several victims in and around the bar.

Two people required surgery as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting. None of the victims' injuries appear to be life-threatening.

At-large councilman Jerell Blakeley said on Facebook: "This kind of carnage shouldn't normal but is becoming a common occurrence. Every time the weather breaks, the madness descends in this city. I am calling for bringing in the troopers and National Guard to the City."

This is an ongoing investigation.

