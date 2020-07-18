Officials: Body found in Great Egg Harbor Inlet where man went missing

article

Officials say the body of an unidentified adult male was found floating in the Great Egg Harbor Inlet between Longport and Ocean City.

The discovery was made on Saturday around 6 a.m.

A fisherman called 911 and Longport fire and police personnel were dispatched. The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating and working to identify the body.

According to officials, the family of Jabed Ikbal, 24, who has been missing since entering the water on Great Egg Harbor Inlet on July 12 has been notified about the unidentified body.

