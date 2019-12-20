Officials: Body recovered in aftermath of South Philadelphia gas explosion, fire

article

Fire officials have recovered the body of a person who died during a gas explosion and 3-alarm fire in South Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Crews will work Saturday to demolish a nearby building which they believe will get them closer to the body of another suspected casualty.

An investigation into what caused the explosion that ignited a set of row homes on the 1400 block of South 8th Street was underway Friday.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said responders made two attempts to rescue someone they saw was trapped, but the blaze was intense and collapsing buildings pushed the person away from them.

Several dozen people were evacuated because of the fire and have since been displaced.

Three houses collapsed, and two others have severe structural damage. Thiel said a couple dozen other homes have some type of damage.