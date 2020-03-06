Officials: Camden County man presumed positive for coronavirus

article

Officials say a Camden County man is presumed positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to officials the patient, who is in his 60s, is currently hospitalized and in stable condition.

“While we know that any case of coronavirus presents a cause for concern for our residents, we want to emphasize that this case only reemphasizes the need to follow personal hygiene guidelines vigilantly, this should not be a cause for panic and the risk to the general public remains low,” said Health Officer Paschal Nwako.

The positive test result was conducted by the New Jersey Department of Health and is reportedly awaiting full confirmation from the Center for Disease Control.

State and local officials are working in collaboration to trace anyone who had contact with the individual.

“At this time, the most important thing for the public to recognize is that the general health risk to the public remains low." said Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez.

"The best way to protect yourself is not to buy or wear facemasks, but to practice appropriate social distancing, avoiding contact with those who appear visibly ill, and to adhere to recommended personal hygiene practices.”

If the presumed positive test results are confirmed, the Camden County man will be the state's third COVID-19 case. Two Bergen County men tested positive earlier this week. There are currently 11 people being evaluated in the state.

