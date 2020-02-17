Officials: Delaware County 2nd grader dies from flu complications

article

A 2nd grader at Worrall Elementary School has died from flu complications, according to the Marple Newtown School District.

In a letter to parents and guardians, officials informed them of Matthew Wzorek's untimely passing Sunday night.

"It is with deep sadness that I share the loss of one of our students, Matthew Wzorek, who attended 2nd grade at Worrall Elementary School. Matthew passed way unexpectedly last evening from complications surrounding influenza," the district wrote. "Matthew was known to have a happy smile and kind hear in class. He loved being with his friends and was always willing to offer assistances to his teachers and peers. To say that he will be missed is an enormous understatement."

Counselors will be at the school on Tuesday, Feb. 18 to support the students and the school community.

