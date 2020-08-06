Officials hope tugboats can remove barge from I-676 bridge Thursday

article

Officials on Thursday were hoping tugboats could haul away a barge that broke loose during Tropical Storm Isaias and lodged itself under a bridge.

The Vine Street Expressway Bridge remained closed to Interstate 676 traffic in both directions, forcing drivers to find alternate routes in the city.

The Army Corps of Engineers was using the barge to dredge the Schuylkill River above the Fairmount Dam, when it came loose in the rain-swollen river during Isaias on Tuesday.

They had targeted early Thursday afternoon as a potential time to relocate the barge using the tugboats, but an official time frame for a move has yet to be announced. The velocity of the river will be the most important factor in deciding whether or not they can attempt a move, officials say.

Inspectors have not found any serious structural damage to the span, transportation officials said. A bracket that was bent will need to be replaced after the barge is freed, officials said, but that was not threatening the bridge.

“There were some minor structural issues that were discovered with the bridge, but nothing that compromises the structural integrity of the bridge itself. With the location of the barge, it is stabilized, it is off the bridge currently, based on the water receding. So we are going to do further inspection,” explained Kenneth McCalin, District Executive with PennDOT.

Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Drive were also closed due to flooding on Wednesday, but reopened to traffic Thursday morning.

SEPTA resumed commuter rail service that was suspended as a precaution when the barge hit the bridge, but service has since been restored.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.