Officials investigate after woman dies in Perkasie house fire

The Bucks County Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman, in Perkasie.

Officials said fire crews were called to the 1300 block of Parkridge Court, in the Bucks County town, Sunday morning, just after 10:30, for a building fire.

Firefighters got into the residence and found the woman dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Crews spent about three and a half hours gaining control of the fire and dousing hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.