Officials investigate possible cases of vaping-related lung illnesses in Delaware

Officials say 33 states, including Delaware, have reported possible cases of lung illnesses associated with the use of e-cigarette products.

RELATED: Health officials seeing increased number of vaping illnesses, many involving marijuana | Delaware County family says vaping caused son's lung failure | Mother shares son's near-death experience possibly linked to vaping

In the college town of Newark, the clouds of vape smoke are unmistakable, but so is the news of hundreds of vaping-related illnesses around the country. Even with those ominous warnings, 20-year-old Alex is never far from her vape pen.

"I do believe I will stop very soon, but everyone says that," she told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.

Five deaths and nearly 500 illnesses across 33 states are now attributed to a variety of vaping devices and e-cigarettes. Symptoms include coughing, fatigue or shortness of breath.

The CDC has yet to identify a single device, liquid or common ingredient causing the sicknesses. Many cases, but not all, involved marijuana or THC cartridges bought off the street.

Since smoking is illegal, vaporization is among the legal ways Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients their medicine. The Department of Health issued a statement saying products in state-regulated dispensaries are “safe” and the illnesses have "not been linked to legally obtained THC."