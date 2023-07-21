Officials: Lower Makefield police respond to alleged muder-suicide involving 8-year-old child

Police in Bucks County are investigating what they consider a murder-suicide at a home in Lower Makefield.

Police say it involves a father and his eight-year-old son on the 500 block of Heritage Oak Drive, where a large police presence was visible Thursday night.

Authorities say the mother called police for a wellness check just after 6 p.m. Thursday, after she had come home and found the doors locked.

Police responded and investigated the scene.

"Our officers met her on site, started checking around to see if there was any way to get in. Walked around back and that’s when they saw the boy," Captain Jason Brain explained.

Police were able to get in and found the boy and his father, both dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say it does appear to be a murder suicide.