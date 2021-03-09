Officials: Man wanted in connection with NJ homicide, New Mexico quadruple murder captured in St. Louis

Sean Lannon, a 47-year-old man wanted in connection to a homicide in Gloucester County and a quadruple murder in New Mexico, has been captured in St. Louis, according to authorities.

Gloucester County investigators called Lannon a person of interest in the murder of a 67-year-old man in East Greenwich, New Jersey. They have not released any details about what happened or who was killed

Sean Lannon (Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office)

Lannon was charged with burglary and possession of a weapon after allegedly forcing entry into a home Monday in Elk Township, New Jersey, the prosecutor’s office said.

Meanwhile, Lannon is a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three men whose bodies were found last week in a vehicle at the Albuquerque International Sunport garage, police said.

Albuquerque police said three of the people were reported missing since January from Grants, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of the city.

Authorities have said that the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60, were found inside a car parked on the top level of the garage on Friday. The condition of the bodies and cause of death were not immediately clear.

"There’s a lot of aspects to this. We’re still finding out information as we’re going forward with this investigation. There are some things we can not release at this time," Grants police Lt. David Chavez said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

