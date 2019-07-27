Officials: 'Pink Lady Bandit' sought in string of bank robberies

Authorities are searching for a woman who they say robbed three banks in five days along the east coast.

Investigators say the string of robberies began on July 20th, when an unknown suspect robbed Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pa. The woman then moved southeast to Rehoboth Beach, Del. and robbed M&T Bank on July 24th. The next day investigators say the suspect struck the Southern Bank in Ayden, N.C.

During all three robberies the woman allegedly showed the bank teller a note demanding money.

Officials are calling the suspect the "Pink Lady Bandit" due to the distinctive pink handbag she carried during two of the robberies.

Police say the woman is around 5'4 and approximately 130 pounds. She was spotted wearing yoga pants, a tank top and a navy baseball hat.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can lead investigators to the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robberies is asked to contact local law enforcement.